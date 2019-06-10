Vikings to create some punting competition

Getty Images

They may not be taking it to the ridiculous extreme the Bears are, but the Vikings are bringing more people to camp to kick things.

According to Chris Tomasson of the St. Paul Pioneer Press, the Vikings are bringing several punters in Wednesday for workouts, with the possibility of creating some competition for incumbent Matt Wile.

Former Packers punter Justin Vogel is expected to be among the attendees, along with Shane Tripucka, who was in the Vikings’ rookie minicamp last month. Tripucka, an undrafted rookie from Texas A&M, is the grandson of former Broncos quarterback Frank Tripucka.

There will likely be more punters in as well, even if they don’t bring the clown-car full the way the Bears have done with kickers.

Wile was fairly solid for the Vikings last year at the day job, ranking in the top 10 in the league in net average, and in the top half in gross average and punts inside the 20. But Vikings coach Mike Zimmer has expressed some concerns about him as a holder.

Or, perhaps this is a signal that teams have too much time on their hands in the summer.