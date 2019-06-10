Yannick Ngakoue skips minicamp in contract dispute

Posted by Michael David Smith on June 10, 2019, 2:03 PM EDT
Jaguars defensive end Yannick Ngakoue is not happy with his contract, and he’s using the only leverage he has: Refusing to show up to work.

Ngakoue gave a statement to Adam Schefter of ESPN saying that he will hold out of mandatory minicamp because the Jaguars have not given him the contract extension he wants.

“I will not be attending minicamp as my contract has not been resolved. I remain committed to Jacksonville, the fans and my teammates. My hope is to be with Jacksonville for years to come,” he said.

A third-round draft pick in 2016, Ngakoue has 29.5 sacks through his first three NFL seasons. Ngakoue is heading into the fourth and final year of his rookie contract and is slated to make a salary of $2.025 million this season.

7 responses to “Yannick Ngakoue skips minicamp in contract dispute

  1. He isnt happy with the contract he signed so he will skip out on showing up to work.

    How would that play out in the real world?

  2. contra74 says:
    June 10, 2019 at 2:07 pm
    He isnt happy with the contract he signed so he will skip out on showing up to work.

    How would that play out in the real world?
    ————————————————–

    You mean the contract he signed that his employers feel free to cancel when it’s too pricey for them?

  4. Got to love the standard “how does this work in the real world” dialogue. we get it, it doesn’t . This is an entertainment industry where players constantly renegotiate contracts and do whatever they can to get it. The team and player have a choice, pay him he shows up, don’t pay him and shows up eventually and probably isn’t productive.

  6. The guy has literally outperformed every aspect of his slotted rookie deal in which he had almost zero room to negotiate anything. Outperformed might be an understatement. The Jags have been looking for a edge rusher seemingly forever. Now that they have a good one they want to get cheap? Being cheap rarely works and it really sets a bad example for all of the other players on the roster that if you work hard and outperform your contract we will still not pay you what you are worth.

  7. contra74 says:

    June 10, 2019 at 2:07 pm

    He isnt happy with the contract he signed so he will skip out on showing up to work.

    How would that play out in the real world?
    ————
    Comments like these are so stupid. How would if play out if you were asked to take a pay cut at your job? Do you accept a lower salary at your job so your company can hire more people or more qualified people? Are people at your job traded to another company at any time the company wants whether or not you want to move? Are you thought of as over the hill at your company once you hit 30?

