Yannick Ngakoue skips minicamp in contract dispute

Jaguars defensive end Yannick Ngakoue is not happy with his contract, and he’s using the only leverage he has: Refusing to show up to work.

Ngakoue gave a statement to Adam Schefter of ESPN saying that he will hold out of mandatory minicamp because the Jaguars have not given him the contract extension he wants.

“I will not be attending minicamp as my contract has not been resolved. I remain committed to Jacksonville, the fans and my teammates. My hope is to be with Jacksonville for years to come,” he said.

A third-round draft pick in 2016, Ngakoue has 29.5 sacks through his first three NFL seasons. Ngakoue is heading into the fourth and final year of his rookie contract and is slated to make a salary of $2.025 million this season.