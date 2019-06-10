Zane Beadles retires after nine seasons

Getty Images

Free agent offensive lineman Zane Beadles is retiring from the NFL.

He announced his decision in two Twitter posts Monday.

“After nine years in the NFL, many things led to me deciding retirement from this profession was my next step,” Beadles wrote. “I look back on my time with gratitude for the amazing experiences this game provided and the amazing people I met that made me a better man.

“I can’t thank the people who helped me get there and stay there enough. . . .I am excited for the next chapter for my family and I. I know the lessons learned living the crazy life this great game requires will propel us forward into more greatness.”

The Broncos made Beadles a second-round choice in 2010. He played 137 games, starting 90, including nine appearances and five starts for the Falcons last season.

Beadles, 32, also played for the Jaguars and the 49ers.