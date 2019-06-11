A.J. Green to do individual drills this week

Getty Images

The Bengals were hoping A.J. Green would be ready for training camp, and they’re actually getting a sneak preview this week.

According to Geoff Hobson of the team’s official website, Green is planning to do individual drills with the other receivers and quarterbacks this week during minicamp.

He hasn’t participated thus far in the offseason after toe surgery, with his work limited to catching passes from Nick Cosgray of the team’s athletic training staff.

“I’ve run routes with Nick and I’ve caught some balls with the quarterbacks after a couple of practices,” Green said. “I’ve been doing the same thing, it’s just good to get back on the field with everyone and get off the rehab field. . . .

“Everybody says it should be back to normal and it feels good. No setbacks. Nothing. No soreness after I run. It just feels good. It’s a good thing I just got it fixed. If I finished the season, I would have had to get it fixed anyway. It’s good to get back in the swing and get ready for training camp.”

The Bengals have been installing a new offense (and a new culture) under new coach Zac Taylor, and Green should be a big part of it.