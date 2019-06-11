Aaron Rodgers makes seven-figure donation to Cal football

Getty Images

Aaron Rodgers‘ name was already all over Cal’s football record book, and now it’s on a building.

The school announced that the Packers quarterback made a “seven-figure” donation to the schools’ football program, which will be used to renovate the locker room and endow a scholarship.

“I’m pleased and proud to make this gift to support Cal football,” Rodgers said. “My years at Cal were among the best years of my life. My time in Berkeley created lasting, unforgettable memories. Coach [Justin] Wilcox was on the coaching staff when I was a Bear, and I am excited about the team’s direction with Justin pointing the way. He is a tremendous football coach and an even better role model for his players. I hope that my contribution can help him move this program forward.”

Rodgers spent two years in Berkley after transferring from Butte College, and the scholarship endowment is earmarked for a junior college transfer.

He’s the second NFL star to make a million-dollar donation to the alma mater this offseason, after Aaron Donald wrote a big check to Pitt.