All Steelers expected at minicamp, for a change

AP

When the Steelers open minicamp today, a strange thing will be happening.

They won’t be talking about who’s not there.

Via Joe Rutter of the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review, all the Steelers are expected to be on the field today, which is a departure from the past.

Running back Le'Veon Bell skipped the last two years of minicamp before getting his freedom and joining the Jets. Antonio Brown skipped most of the voluntary work last year, but showed for minicamp.

But with those two no longer occupying all the oxygen, things have been peaceful. The only player not under contract is cornerback Mike Hilton, who hasn’t signed his exclusive rights tender yet. But he’s shown up throughout the offseason.

Veteran guard David DeCastro was the only player to miss OTAs, after his wife gave birth to their second child, but he is expected today.

Which means the Steelers can focus on football. For a change.