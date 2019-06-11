Allen Hurns takes another step, returning to individual drills

Getty Images

Allen Hurns always knew he would return.

Despite a gruesome lower leg injury, the Cowboys receiver never lost faith. He returned to the field Tuesday, working in individual drills for the first time this offseason.

Hurns has cleared yet another hurdle in his return from a dislocated left ankle and a fractured left fibula. He estimates his recovery at 90 percent.

“It’s been tough, but I think where I am at mentally helped me a lot,” Hurns said. “I didn’t let a lot of things bring me down. Each week is going to be a new obstacle. You’re feeling better, but next week you’ve got to progress to like jumping and you’re going to get sore with that. But that’s part of the process. Like I said, where I am mentally helped me a lot. That’s where I am today. I’m back out there running routes. It just shows having a good mindset will help you lot.”

Hurns has tried to avoid replays of his injury in the wild-card playoff game against Seattle, but he has seen the cringe-worthy play.

“It’s crazy,” Hurns said. “I still get like ‘cringy’ thinking about it. What was surprising was going through that, it wasn’t like the worst pain of my life. I was more so like freaked out with my ankle facing another way. It was crazy for sure. I had to stay off social media, everybody tagging me and things like that, showing me the videos. Yeah, I try not to watch it.”

While Hurns always remained confident he would get back on the field, he still doesn’t know for certain where he will play this season.

Hurns, 27, caught only 20 passes for 295 yards and two touchdowns in his first season in Dallas, and because the team can save $5 million in cap space with his release, he still could become the odd-man out at the position.

All Hurns controls, though, is how he plays on the field.

“I’m not sure about that,” Hurns said. “I knew I’d return. I’m not sure where it’s going to be. I need to get healthy, put together a great training camp and go from there.”