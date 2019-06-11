Andrew Luck won’t practice at minicamp

Getty Images

Andrew Luck‘s next time on the practice field will come during Colts training camp.

Luck has been sitting out of practice recently because of a calf strain and he won’t be making a return at this week’s mandatory minicamp. Head coach Frank Reich announced the plan to keep Luck out on Monday and said he expects the quarterback to be fully ready when the team gets to training camp.

Reich also said, via Stephen Holder of The Athletic, that the team will work with Luck to come up with a throwing plan for the weeks leading up to camp so that he can get some work in after sitting out the last few weeks. Sessions involving teammates could be part of that plan, but Reich said that the details are still being worked out.

Luck missed offseason work the last two years because of a right shoulder injury and didn’t play at all in 2017, but returned and helped the Colts to the playoffs last season.