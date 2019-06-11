Artie Burns knows he has to “get right or get going”

Getty Images

The Steelers declined their option on cornerback Artie Burns‘s contract for the 2020 season, but the end of his time in Pittsburgh could come even sooner.

The team signed Steven Nelson as a free agent and drafted Justin Layne in the third round after benching Burns during the 2018 season, so they aren’t in a position where they have to rely on the 2016 first-round pick. Burns is also due an $800,000 roster bonus when training camp opens, so the team might choose to move on before they report.

Burns said on Tuesday that he’s well aware of the position he’s in with the Steelers.

“Get right or get going,” Burns said, via the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. “It’s that simple.”

There are two more days of minicamp this week, so Burns doesn’t have much time to get going before the team will make its decision about his roster bonus.