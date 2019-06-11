Bengals first-rounder Jonah Williams “dinged up”

Getty Images

The Bengals rebuilt their offensive line this offseason, and the cornerstone was first-rounder Jonah Williams.

Williams may or may not be able to help at the moment, though.

Via Katherine Terrell of ESPN.com, Bengals coach Zac Taylor said Williams was “dinged up” during last week’s work and is being evaluated, but he didn’t offer more specifics, and said he didn’t want to speculate until he heard back from doctors.

While that could sound ominous, it could also be nothing. That’s what happens when football coaches speak vaguely about things because they can.

What can’t be overstated in Williams’ importance.

They installed the No. 11 overall pick at left tackle this offseason, and moved incumbent left tackle Cordy Glenn inside to left guard to make room for him.