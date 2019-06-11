Bill O’Brien: Cal McNair “very clear” on what we need to grow

Getty Images

The Texans fired General Manager Brian Gaine last week after he spent just over a year in the job in a move that head coach Bill O’Brien called a tough one for team chairman Cal McNair to make.

McNair said he made the move after “a thorough evaluation of our football operations” that included an evaluation of O’Brien.

“He was very clear with me on what we needed to do to grow as an organization,” O’Brien said on Monday, via Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle. “He’s a humble person, very good at articulating what he wants, his vision, the improvements he thinks needs to be made relative to the whole building. He’s not afraid to make tough decisions. He wants to win.”

O’Brien was asked about his relationship with Gaine after reports that the two men had a strained relationship. O’Brien said that he believes communication in the organization can always be better and also answered a question about the impression that he’s difficult to work with.

“I guess that would depend on who you ask,” O’Brien said. “I guess anytime you’re in a leadership position there are going to be a few people who don’t agree with you.”

The Texans have interviewed former Browns G.M. Ray Farmer and former Lions G.M. Martin Mayhew since dismissing Gaine. They have requested permission to interview Patriots exec Nick Caserio as well.