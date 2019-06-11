Chargers sign first-rounder Jerry Tillery

Getty Images

The Chargers continued to stockpile front seven talent in the draft, and now have more of it under contract.

The team announced that first-round pick Jerry Tillery had signed his rookie deal.

The Notre Dame defensive tackle was chosen 28th overall, giving them another addition to what should again be a solid defense. He had eight sacks and three forced fumbles for the Irish last year, and blocked two kicks.

Tillery had shoulder surgery prior to the draft, and is expected to be ready for training camp.

His deal leaves just two unsigned picks — second-rounder Nasir Adderly and third-rounder Trey Pipkins.