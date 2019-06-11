Chris Jones staying away from Chiefs minicamp

Getty Images

Chiefs defensive end Chris Jones is willing to give up a little money, as he continues to look for a lot of it.

According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, Jones is skipping mandatory minicamp this week, while he waits for a new contract.

Jones has skipped all the voluntary OTAs up to this point, so this one is kind of #asexpected.

The difference this week is he’s subject to fines of $88,650 if he misses all three days.

Jones is entering the final year of his rookie deal, and he’s scheduled to make $1.2 million this year. That makes him both wildly underpaid and subject to the franchise tag next year if they can’t come to a long-term deal (and it’s unclear how that effort is going).

Jones is coming off a 15.5-sack season for a Chiefs defense that has undergone massive changes this offseason.