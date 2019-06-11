Chris Jones staying away from Chiefs minicamp

Posted by Darin Gantt on June 11, 2019, 9:53 AM EDT
Getty Images

Chiefs defensive end Chris Jones is willing to give up a little money, as he continues to look for a lot of it.

According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, Jones is skipping mandatory minicamp this week, while he waits for a new contract.

Jones has skipped all the voluntary OTAs up to this point, so this one is kind of #asexpected.

The difference this week is he’s subject to fines of $88,650 if he misses all three days.

Jones is entering the final year of his rookie deal, and he’s scheduled to make $1.2 million this year. That makes him both wildly underpaid and subject to the franchise tag next year if they can’t come to a long-term deal (and it’s unclear how that effort is going).

Jones is coming off a 15.5-sack season for a Chiefs defense that has undergone massive changes this offseason.

3 responses to "Chris Jones staying away from Chiefs minicamp

  2. Well he better hope the Chiefs don’t put him on “wait and see” this year before extending him because on a rookie deal, those fines add up to a hefty amount and furthermore, not training with your team, in a brand new system with a brand new coach, can make you look baaad during the season.

    If he doesn’t get an extension, and goes into the season without camps, he could get injured for not being in “football” shape. He could also be so out of the loop and rythem with his teammates that he misses sack opportunities and blows plays over and over causing penalties and leaky line coverage. In the end, this is just going to hurt him if that happens. His value will go down if he has a bad season on his final year.

