Colts sign Luke Rhodes to contract extension

The Colts announced Tuesday they have signed long snapper Luke Rhodes to a contract extension.

Rhodes had signed his exclusive rights tender March 19.

Rhodes entered the NFL as a linebacker and converted to long snapper in 2017. He’s played 36 total games for the Colts since signing Oct. 5, 2016, as a free agent and has made four special teams tackles.

Rhodes is the snapper for kicker Adam Vinatieri, who became the NFL’s all-time leader in points scored and field goals made in 2018.

The Colts’ special teams unit ranked first in the NFL in punt return average allowed (4.4 avg.) last season.