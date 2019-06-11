David DeCastro: Everything’s more team-oriented now

Getty Images

The Steelers locker room looks different than it did when they were last on the field in Week 17 of the 2018 season and the word this offseason has been that it feels different as well.

Wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster and others have said that the new feeling is a better one. Right guard David DeCastro added his name to the list of those who feel the team has moved in a better direction.

DeCastro said that he feels everyone is now on the same page in Pittsburgh and called it a more “team-oriented” group than the one they had in previous years.

“I think things have changed pretty well around here,” DeCastro said, via ESPN.com. “Just coming back and seeing it, talking to people. I’m excited, I really am, just to play football.”

The Steelers still have to show that the new atmosphere produces winning results on the field, but it probably doesn’t hurt that players are happy to be in the building this year.