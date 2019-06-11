Doug Pederson: Carson Wentz contract removes “distraction”

AP

Eagles coach Doug Pederson was happy to talk about quarterback Carson Wentz‘s new contract on Tuesday, because Pederson didn’t want to have to keep talking about whether Wentz would be getting a new contract.

“I think that’s probably the biggest thing, just that lingering distraction,” Pederson told reporters at the team’s mandatory minicamp. “I don’t have to stand up here and answer questions over and over and over again; get it behind us now. I’m excited for Carson and his family and for the Eagles organization that we were able to extend him.”

Pederson feels a connection to Wentz based on when they both arrived in Philly, and Pederson wants both to stay put.

“I’ve said this all along that he and I came in this league together,” Pederson said. “Rookie quarterback and rookie head coach. We’re sort of married to this deal, too. I’m excited. Puts it behind him. He can focus on ball. We don’t have that lingering distraction into training camp or into the regular season. We can just focus on football.”

Pederson is right, but there will always be distractions and questions, especially given Wentz’s past inability to stay healthy. And if he does stay healthy and if the Eagles thrive and if the salary cap keeps going up and if the market at the quarterback position continues to increase, at some point the distraction will come from the perception/reality that Wentz is underpaid.