Eagles second-round pick Miles Sanders still out with hamstring injury

Getty Images

It’s been a disappointing first few weeks in the NFL for Eagles second-round pick Miles Sanders.

Sanders, a running back out of Penn State, will miss this week’s minicamp with a hamstring injury. The same injury kept him out of Organized Team Activities, meaning he’s basically done nothing since the Eagles drafted him.

Last year Sanders became Penn State’s starter after Saquon Barkley was drafted, and Sanders put up very similar rushing numbers: Barkley ran 217 times for 1,271 yards in 2017, and Sanders ran 220 times for 1,274 yards in 2018.

The Eagles would love to see Sanders show he can run like Barkley in the NFL. He hasn’t been able to show anything yet, however, and they’ll have to wait until training camp to see what he can do.