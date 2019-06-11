Eric Ebron back to practice after groin surgery

Getty Images

The Colts didn’t have quarterback Andrew Luck on the practice field Tuesday, but they did get one of his top targets some work.

When the Colts announced last month that tight end Eric Ebron had groin surgery, it wasn’t clear if he’d be back on the field before the end of the offseason program. We got the answer on Tuesday when the team started minicamp.

Ebron was on the field practicing for the first time this spring and Zak Keefer of the Indianapolis Star reports he was running routes at full speed during the session.

Ebron’s return to the field wasn’t the only good development for the Colts on the health front as they wind down their offseason work. They also got defensive lineman Jabaal Sheard back on the field for his first work of the spring.