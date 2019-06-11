Falcons to induct Roddy White into Ring of Honor

Getty Images

The Falcons will induct Roddy White into their Ring of Honor, the team’s all-time leading receiver announced on Twitter.

White played his final season in 2015 and officially retired two years ago.

The Falcons will honor him at the Dec. 8 game against Carolina, D. Orlando Ledbetter of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports. Warrick Dunn was the last Falcons player to enter the team’s Ring of Honor in 2017, with White now becoming the 11th member in the club.

White made four Pro Bowls after the Falcons made him a first-round choice in 2005. He made 808 catches for 10,863 yards and 63 touchdowns in 11 seasons with the Falcons.

From 2008-12, White averaged 96 catches per season. He led the league with 115 receptions in 2010.