Former NFL standout Aldon Smith faces new DUI charges

Getty Images

One of the best pass rushers of the past decade continues to have struggles away from the field.

Via TMZ.com, Aldon Smith has been arrested in Mission, Kansas on charges of suspicion of DUI. Pulled over for speeding and illegally changing lanes, police determined that Smith failed a sobriety test.

Smith refused a breathalyzer.

The seventh pick in the 2011 draft averaged nearly one sack per game in the early years of his career. Smith last played in 2015 for the Raiders, and he has been unable to secure reinstatement following an extended suspension.

New Raiders defensive end Clelin Ferrell wears No. 99 in honor of Smith, and Ferrell explained before the draft that Smith’s issues helped Ferrell stay on the night path.

“I wore the number because of him and because I feel like I could be the kind of player he should have been,” Ferrell said in an appearance on #PFTPM. “Aldon Smith was such a great player. I loved his game. But I learned so much from him as far as the different mistakes that he made. It’s sad to say that. I wish I could have learned from his success. A lot of the mistakes he made off the field is something that I definitely learned from and looked to to see like if I’m ever in that situation this is how I should handle it as to how he might have . . . When you get into the NFL it’s much more than just football.”