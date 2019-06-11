Getty Images

49ers tight end Garrett Celek recently underwent back surgery and will miss about two months, Kyle Shanahan said Tuesday, via Jennifer Lee Chan of NBCSportsBayArea reports.

Celek, 31, played 15 games with one start last season in his seventh season with the 49ers. He played 277 offensive snaps and 168 on special teams. It was the second-most snaps for a 49ers tight end behind only George Kittle.

Celek has played 86 games with 30 starts since joining the team as an undrafted free agent. He has made 82 receptions for 1,104 yards and 12 touchdowns in his career, including five catches for 90 yards and two touchdowns last season.

Celek remains in concussion protocol because he can’t be tested until he’s in pads, according to Chan. Celek was injured during a Dec. 23 game against the Bears and missed the regular-season finale.