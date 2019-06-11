Harold Landry got bigger in quest to be a game changer this season

Getty Images

The Titans defense will have a different look on the edges this season.

Brian Orakpo and Derrick Morgan are gone, Cameron Wake has joined the team and Harold Landry has changed things up heading into his second NFL season. Landry has put on weight after a 4.5-sack rookie season, which head coach Mike Vrabel thinks will help him “be able to withstand and be productive for us throughout the season.”

Vrabel and other coaches also had Landry watch film of Khalil Mack, Von Miller and other pass rushers in a bid to get the 2018 second-round pick where he wants to be this year.

“I expect myself to be a game changer, a playmaker out on the field, that guys can look at me and not say, ‘Oh, he can just get the job done,'” Landry said, via the Tennessean. “I want to get the job done and make plays, be able to create turnovers, help our defense out to give our offense as many chances as possible.”

Landry won’t lack for opportunities to show he can make plays on a regular basis and he’ll become a cornerstone on the Titans defense if he makes the most of them.