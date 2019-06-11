Jalen Ramsey: I won’t get a contract extension this year

Getty Images

Defensive end Yannick Ngakoue‘s absence from Jaguars minicamp was one of the topics up for discussion when cornerback Jalen Ramsey met with the media on Tuesday.

Ramsey said that he feels Ngakoue has outplayed his rookie deal and should get a new contract from the team before segueing into a discussion about his own future with the team. Ramsey is heading into his fourth season and the Jags have exercised their option on his contract for 2020, which appears to be the only contract action involving Ramsey this year.

Ramsey said that his agent has spoken to the team about an extension and that those conversations have left him with the understanding that the team will not extend his deal this year. The cornerback was asked if that’s because of the team’s cap situation and he responded by saying the “money’s always there.”

Ramsey feels he’s in a similar position to Ngakoue, but said that the lack of interest in getting a deal done now won’t lead to any changes in the way he plays the game this season.