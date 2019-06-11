Jay Gruden: Learning during break is “very important” for Dwayne Haskins

AP

Washington doesn’t have an unofficial depth chart at quarterback. They’ll surely have one at some point during training camp, and rookie Dwayne Haskins surely hopes to do what he can to land as high on it as possible.

To get there, Haskins will need to spend time learning the offense during the team’s upcoming break.

“It’s very important,” coach Jay Gruden told reporters on Tuesday regarding Haskins’ use of his time away from practice. “He has to learn it. If he feels like he is a little bit unsure of anything he has to study it and continue to go over it in his mind and rehash it. He will have plenty of videos to watch and all that good stuff. Dwayne is going to work hard at it, that’s for sure.

“When he comes back to camp, hopefully it will be more natural to him, calling plays in the huddle. Like I said before, it is his first time he has had to do it. We threw a lot at him, formations, motions, protections, route concepts, run concepts, audible, two-minute, no huddle, all of that stuff. There is a lot to learn for the kid, but we want to get it all out there for him so he has an understanding of what it is going to be like come training camp. A long way to go, but I like where he is at.”

Haskins, Case Keenum, and Colt McCoy are the candidates to start at quarterback, when the 2019 regular season begins. Of course, there’s a chance that whoever wins the job ultimately wins the privilege of being the first guy benched. Once Haskins is under center, however, it will be wise for the team to let him take his lumps and learn his craft, confident he’ll display the ability that made him the 15th overall pick in the draft.