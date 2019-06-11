Jets cut tight end Neal Sterling

Getty Images

New Jets General Manager Joe Douglas has made his first move, and it’s getting rid of a player former G.M. Mike Maccagnan just signed in March.

That player is tight end Neal Sterling, who was released by the Jets today.

Douglas apparently didn’t think Sterling had any real chance of making the roster and figured it’s better to cut ties with him now. Still, it’s a surprising time to cut him, especially considering that the Jets guaranteed him $150,000 when they signed him in March.

In the grand scheme of things, $150,000 isn’t a lot to an NFL team, but Sterling still seems like he could be an example of a player Maccagnan and head coach Adam Gase disagreed about. If Gase thought Sterling was a good fit in his offense, it seems unlikely that Douglas would cut him. And if Gase didn’t think Sterling was a good fit, it’s odd that Maccangan would sign him anyway.

Now Sterling will try to catch on with another team in training camp.