Joe Douglas: Not too late to improve the 2019 Jets roster

New Jets General Manager Joe Douglas is taking over a roster that was built by Mike Maccagnan, who was fired last month. But Douglas says he won’t wait until next year’s draft and free agency to get to work on shaping the roster to his liking.

Douglas said today that he thinks good players will come available in the coming weeks on waivers, he’ll look at his own team and other teams in the preseason, and he believes the Jets can have a more talented roster when the season starts than they have now.

“The hunt never stops for players. We have the No. 3 claim in the waiver order. We’re going to use that to our advantage. We’re going to comb every waiver wire that comes out,” Douglas said. “The draft and unrestricted free agency are some of the highlighted avenues, but I think there’s many more. We’re excited to get together in training camp, we’re going to go through every waiver wire comes out, when we get to training camp we can’t wait to start evaluating these preseason games.”

Douglas named linebacker C.J. Mosley, running back Le'Veon Bell, quarterback Sam Darnold and guard Kelechi Osemele as players he thinks can be the cornerstones of a good team.

“There’s a lot of exciting pieces on this roster,” Douglas said.

But obviously not enough good pieces, or else Maccagnan wouldn’t have been fired. Douglas knows he has to make the Jets better. Preferably soon.