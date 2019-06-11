Josh Jones at Packers minicamp, team “working through” potential trade options

Posted by Josh Alper on June 11, 2019, 5:54 PM EDT
A report last month indicated that Packers safety Josh Jones was missing from the team’s voluntary offseason workouts because he wants a trade to another team.

Jones is at this week’s mandatory minicamp, but didn’t practice on Tuesday because of a hamstring issue. He also didn’t comment on whether he’s looking for a trade and directed questioners to General Manager Brian Gutekunst. Gutekunst said the team is still weighing its options.

“I think it’s more about what our team desire is and right now we’re kind of working through that,” Gutekunst said, via PackersNews.com. “But he’s a very talented player. He’s shown that on the field at times. We’ll go along and see where it goes.”

The Packers signed Adrian Amos and drafted Darnell Savage in the first round, so Jones’s easiest path to playing time this season would likely come with a different team.

  1. No, his easiest path to see the field this year is on Special Teams, or working as a hybrid ILB in certain defensive packages.
    He can also contribute as a possible immediate backup to Adrian Amos.
    He’s never shown himself to be special or consistent enough to see the field on a regular basis, but he’s still very young, with upside.

    Gutekunst will play this game long enough to appease him, but in the end, he’s not going to generate enough trade interest to outweigh his value as cheap labor to the defensive middle.

    He has absolutely no leverage, so it may be time to swallow his pride, forget about Green Bay’s offseason moves, and go forward with finding a niche in this defense and on this team.

  2. Steelers liked him prior to the draft. Brought him in for a visit. They settled for JuJu Smith-Schuster with the very next pick. I loved his tape at NC State.

  3. Anyone get the feeling that Josh Jones is unhappy? Maybe even disgruntled?

    Lot of that going on in Green Bay.

  4. I like the guy who looks at additions as an opportunity to compete and beat out the other guys, which makes everyone better, as opposed to the guy who says trade me.

