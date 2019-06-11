Josh Jones at Packers minicamp, team “working through” potential trade options

Getty Images

A report last month indicated that Packers safety Josh Jones was missing from the team’s voluntary offseason workouts because he wants a trade to another team.

Jones is at this week’s mandatory minicamp, but didn’t practice on Tuesday because of a hamstring issue. He also didn’t comment on whether he’s looking for a trade and directed questioners to General Manager Brian Gutekunst. Gutekunst said the team is still weighing its options.

“I think it’s more about what our team desire is and right now we’re kind of working through that,” Gutekunst said, via PackersNews.com. “But he’s a very talented player. He’s shown that on the field at times. We’ll go along and see where it goes.”

The Packers signed Adrian Amos and drafted Darnell Savage in the first round, so Jones’s easiest path to playing time this season would likely come with a different team.