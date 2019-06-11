Josh Sweat knows Eagles are looking for more from him this season

Getty Images

The Eagles didn’t ask defensive end Josh Sweat to do much during his rookie season.

Sweat played 68 defensive snaps in nine games before going on injured reserve in December, so he had a lot of time to learn by watching other players. Two of those players — Michael Bennett and Chris Long — moved on this offseason and Sweat said he’s aware the team will be looking for him to put what he’s learned into action as a result.

“It’s implied,” Sweat said, via Philly.com. “I know. I don’t need nobody to tell me. But, yeah, it’s definitely implied. You just feel it in the atmosphere. But I’m ready to live up to it.”

Derek Barnett, Brandon Graham and Vinny Curry are also on hand at defensive end, but the Eagles like to rotate several players through those spots. A step forward for Sweat would ensure that remains an appealing approach in 2019.