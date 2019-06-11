Judge declares mistrial in remaining counts in Kellen Winslow II case

AP

Former NFL tight end Kellen Winslow II has been convicted of rape, along with two other sex crimes. He has avoided, for now, a conviction on eight other counts, including multiple additional rape charges.

Via Yahoo.com, the presiding judge has declared a mistrial on the eight remaining counts after the jury informed the judge that, following multiple days of deliberations, it remains hopelessly deadlocked.

Polled by the judge, the jurors all leaned toward conviction on the major remaining charges, with seven of 12 ready to convict Winslow for raping Jane Doe No. 1, 10 of 12 wanted to convict him for alleged sodomy of Jane Doe No. 2, 10 of 12 wanting to convict him of forcible rape of Jane Doe No. 4, and eight of 12 wanting to convict him of raping Jane Doe No. 4 while she was unconscious.

The question now becomes whether Winslow will be tried again on those eight remaining charges. Winslow’s lawyers surely will argue that the prosecution should not have a second bite at the apple. The prosecutor has said that a decision on whether a second trial will be pursued will be made by Friday.