Kyle Rudolph says he’s staying in Minnesota

Getty Images

After an offseason of uncertainty, it appears as those the Minnesota Vikings and tight end Kyle Rudolph have mended fences.

Rudolph passed along a message via his Twitter account Monday night indicating he’s staying in Minnesota.

“I am honored beyond words to say that my home, our home, will always be… in Minnesota! #UnfinishedBusiness,” Rudolph wrote.

According to Courtney Cronin of ESPN.com, Rudolph has agreed to a contract extension with the Vikings. He is expected to sign the deal Tuesday morning. Per Adam Schefter of ESPN.com, it’s a four-year extension worth $36 million. With the money remaining on his current deal for 2019, Rudolph will make upwards of $43 million over the next five seasons if the contract runs to its duration.

Rudolph was the subject of trade talks this offseason as extension talks with the Vikings had seemingly stalled out. Rudolph made it clear he didn’t intend to take a pay cut either. However, extension talks were back in the works three weeks ago and appear to have finally gotten over the finish line.

“Just under a decade ago, I received a phone call that would change my life,” Rudolph wrote. “On that day all I knew is that I would be playing in the NFL, realizing my childhood dream. What I didn’t know was the role the state of Minnesota would play in my life. Marrying my wife and establishing our home… in Minnesota. Experiencing the birth of my 3 beautiful children… in Minnesota. Starting a journey to better the lives of children dealing with a disease that doesn’t discriminate… in Minnesota. Giving everything I can possibly give, professionally and personally, to the greatest sports franchise and it’s fans… in Minnesota.”