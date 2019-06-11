Looking at coaching decisions that backfired

Posted by Mike Florio on June 11, 2019, 1:19 PM EDT
Raptors coach Nick Nurse made a not-so-swift decision on Monday night, taking a time out at a time when Toronto had Golden State on the ropes, and was ready to punch the Warriors through.

And so that sparked an idea for Tuesday’s PFT Live draft: NFL coaching decisions that backfired.

Simms made some decisions that backfired, allowing me to swipe the draft from him, even though he once again won the #rigged coin toss and got the obvious first pick.

For the six picks we made, watch the video and then give us your thoughts in the comments.

  3. For all his greatness Belichick has had his share. To be fair, you play in that many big games people are going to remember the rare mistakes. Some of these are just his iron rules and not in game decisions.

    1. 4th & 13 in SB42 rather than kick to go up 7 late 3rd Quarter. Those were 3 big points.
    2. Benching Welker at all in 2010 playoff vs Jets
    3. 4th and 2 at Indy from own 35 with 4th Q lead (cost home field in AFC)
    4. Benching Butler in SB52. Don’t tell me he wasn’t worth a stop or two.
    5. Tossing away home field in 2015 reg season final by running same play over and over at Miami vs. hapless Dolphins. This meant a trip to Denver in AFC title.

    The list here is meant only to show that a few decisions here and there that go wrong is the difference between 6 and perhaps 10 or 11 Super Bowl titles. I realize they won a couple based on bad decisions from the other side too.

  7. mattcro0172 says:
    June 11, 2019 at 1:40 pm
    For all his greatness Belichick has had his share…
    3. 4th and 2 at Indy from own 35 with 4th Q lead (cost home field in AFC)
    4. Benching Butler in SB52. Don’t tell me he wasn’t worth a stop or two.
    At least for those two you’re wrong. Firstly, the Pats made that 4th & 2 but got a horrible spot by the homey refs in Indy, the ball placed a good half yard shy of forward progress. Secondly for all we know Butler would’ve made things worse – he’d been ill that week and anyway Gilmore had already become the Pats’ best corner. We also don’t know what team rule he broke (what if it was MJ? or he’d become high on some legal drug? – he seemed overly emotional during the game). Either way you can’t call it a mistake, it’s unknowable.

  8. Angel Valle says:
    June 11, 2019 at 1:30 pm
    Lol Has hindsight ever been wrong ?

    WAY too often…

  9. saxsexsixsoxsux says:
    June 11, 2019 at 2:08 pm
    Is there any bigger botched coaching decision than not running Marshawn Lynch from the one yard line in the Super Bowl? Hard to top that.
    Wrong. THE VERY PLAY BEFOREHAND, an already injured Hightower had still managed to stop an already tiring Beastmode goal run. And Pats were lined up tight again. So it was right to switch it up – THE MISTAKE was going to a stale goal line quick pass that Hawks had done so often in the past that Pats had practiced for it all week, and Wilson telegraphed it so clearly that a rookie corner spotted it in half a heartbeat.

