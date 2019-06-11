Malcolm Jenkins wants to be “within the ballpark” of his value

AP

Everyone assumed Malcolm Jenkins was skipping the team’s voluntary offseason program because of displeasure over his contract. Everyone was right.

Jenkins is entering the third year of a four-year, $35 million deal, with his annual average of $8.75 million ranking only ninth among safeties. Although he said he feels “respected” by the Eagles, Jenkins wants market value.

“I think it’s more so a reflection of the contract that I signed two years ago,” Jenkins said, via Zach Berman of philly.com. “But obviously, as a player, I feel like I’ve outplayed that contract.”

Tyrann Mathieu and Landon Collins signed deals in the offseason with annual averages of $14 million. Earl Thomas got an average of $13.75 million and Lamarcus Joyner $10.5 million. Those are four of the top-five annual averages for safeties.

“I’m happy whenever any other player gets paid,” Jenkins said. “You start to look at where you are and evaluate your position, just like anybody in any job. If you feel like you’re the best at what you do and there are other people out there making more than you, you want to renegotiate your contract and make sure you’re getting the value you should be. Any business and any businessperson should think like that. I think any player should think like that.”

Jenkins has had conversations with owner Jeffrey Lurie, and he characterized contract talks with the team as “ongoing.” He said he is not trying to become the highest-paid safety in the game but wants to be “within the ballpark” of his value.