Marquise Goodwin wants to compete in 2020 Olympics

AP

49ers receiver Marquise Goodwin wants to compete in the 2020 Olympics.

Goodwin, who finished 10th in the long jump at the 2012 Games, hasn’t competed in track since 2016 when he failed to qualify for the Olympics a second time. But he said he was “100 percent committed” to trying to qualify for Team USA next summer.

“It’s just the offseason,” Goodwin said, via Eric Branch of the San Francisco Chronicle. “It’s all on my off time. I use it as part of my training. What I do in long jump — track and field — definitely correlates to what I do as a wide receiver. Being fast. Being explosive. Putting my foot down. It’s the same mechanics that I use in football.”

The 2020 U.S. Olympic Trials are June 19-28, 2020, in Eugene, Oregon, when the 49ers are off before training camp. Goodwin would miss part of training camp if he qualified for the Tokyo Games, which run July 24-Aug. 9.

Would the 49ers approve of his missing some of training camp for his Olympic pursuit?

Goodwin is under contract with the team through 2021, having signed a three-year extension a year ago.

The U.S. Anti-Doping Agency suspended Goodwin for one year in August 2017 after he failed to provide his whereabouts for drug testing. Goodwin said he failed to submit his whereabouts because he had “decided to cease competing in [track] in order to concentrate 100 percent on my NFL career.”

The 49ers said then, “Marquise informed our organization quite some time ago that he has no intentions of competing in track and field and has been entirely focused on his football career for more than a year.”

The two-time NCAA long jump champion has had a change of heart, though.