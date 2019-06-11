Melvin Gordon on contract: If it’s going to happen, it’ll happen

Getty Images

Chargers running back Melvin Gordon said last week that he’d be with the team for minicamp after staying away during the voluntary portions of the offseason program and that announcement came at the same time as word of talks with the team about a new contract.

Gordon shared some thoughts about that push for a contract from minicamp on Tuesday. Gordon confirmed the two sides are talking and that he’d like to see it get done, but isn’t sure if everything will come together.

“I don’t know man,” Gordon said, via ESPN.com. “I’m just trying not to talk about it. If it’s going to happen, it’ll happen. When it does, I’m pretty sure you guys will know.”

Gordon has 38 touchdowns over the last three seasons, which ranks behind only fellow 2015 first-round pick Todd Gurley over that span of time. Gurley’s already signed a long-term deal, but has spent the offseason dealing with a knee injury that has led some to revive misgivings about signing running backs to such contracts.

“It’s an issue with everybody else,” Gordon said. “But I know my value. I know what I bring to this team, and I’m sticking with that. Todd’s paid, so Todd don’t care what anybody says right now — him or David Johnson — they can say what they want to say. They signed the dotted line. But unfortunately I haven’t yet, so I’ve got to take the heat for some of the stuff that they’re going through. But I’m not them, and like I said, I know my value.”

If the Chargers don’t share Gordon’s view of his value, a deal will likely remain out of Gordon’s reach.