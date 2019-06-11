Mitch Morse practicing at Bills minicamp after core muscle surgery

Getty Images

The Bills’ wait to see center Mitch Morse on the practice field this offseason has come to an end.

Morse has been on the sidelines for the offseason program after having core muscle surgery, but he’s gotten the green light to join his new teammates for this week’s minicamp. Head coach Sean McDermott said on Monday that Morse will be “full go” as the team winds down its offseason work this week.

The Bills made Morse the highest-paid center in the league when they signed him as a free agent in March. It was one of many moves the team made in hopes of improving the offensive line and a strong year from Morse would go a long way toward realizing that goal.

Wide receiver Cole Beasley also had core muscle surgery this offseason and will be limited this week. Wide receivers Robert Foster and Zay Jones will not be practicing, however.