Packers promote Richmond Williams to director of pro personnel

Getty Images

The Packers announced they have promoted Richmond Williams to director of pro personnel and Brett Thiesen to college scout.

Williams enters his 12th year with the Packers, spending the past two seasons as a pro scout (2017-18) and five seasons as a college scout (2012-16).

He previously served as the team’s National Football Scouting representative to the annual NFL Scouting Combine and authored evaluations of all prospective seniors in the Southwest region.

Williams spent the 2007 training camp as a scouting intern with the Packers.

Thiesen joined the Packers in 2018 as a scouting intern, helping with the evaluation of college and pro prospects. He joined the Packers after a spending a few years evaluating high school prospects for colleges.