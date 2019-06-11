Panthers add a linebacker

Getty Images

The Panthers signed a linebacker this morning, one who probably won’t get his own livestream.

The Panthers announced the addition of linebacker Sione Teuhema, who was in their rookie minicamp earlier this spring. To clear the roster spot, they waived defensive tackle T.J. Barnes.

He played in the AAF, which is kind of a thing with them this offseason, and went through rookie camps with the Bears and Jets in 2018 after going undrafted out of Southeatern Louisiana.

The Panthers could stand to lose an interior lineman after signing Gerald McCoy last week, which pushes most of their guys a spot down the depth chart.