Panthers to livestream Cam Newton minicamp throws

Getty Images

Panthers head coach Ron Rivera was unhappy that someone filmed Cam Newton throwing at the team facility recently, but no one from the team will be able to complain about coverage of this week’s minicamp.

The team has announced plans to livestream all of Newton’s throws on various outlets as they work to show that all is well with the quarterback after he had shoulder surgery in January. The team built up anticipation for Newton’s minicamp work with a video featuring Newton’s response to anyone doubting he can make it back.

“A lot of people are looking at me as if everything’s over,” Newton said. “A lot of people are saying they’ve seen the best of Cam Newton. I refuse to give up, this is going to make me even more dangerous. Even though there’s so much doubt, even though it’s so much uncertainty. Hearing the whispers of ‘He don’t got it no more’ fuels me.”

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Newton has made major changes to his throwing motion this offseason. It seems unlikely that he’ll now be throwing underhand or with his left hand, but Tuesday will bring an extended look on exactly what that means.