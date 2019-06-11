Panthers’ Ross Cockrell fought through “a lot of pain” to come back

Getty Images

Panthers cornerback Ross Cockrell was carted off the practice field in July with a terrible broken leg that still isn’t completely healed, but he believes he’ll be ready to go in training camp, a full year after the injury.

Cockrell says the rehab has been substantial, like starting from Square One.

“I had to learn to walk again,” Cockrell told ESPN. “Completely learn how to walk again. It was a lot of pain.”

Those on the scene at practice that day described a horrible ordeal for Cockrell, and it sounds horrible from his description.

“It was kind of an out-of-body experience,” Cockrell said. “I didn’t realize I was screaming. I didn’t realize I was saying anything. I just knew my body wasn’t right.”

Cockrell has previously been a starter for the Steelers and Giants, and if he’s 100 percent healthy he should have a role on the Panthers’ defense this year. But he needs to prove he’s completely healthy, and he’s hoping he gets to prove that soon.