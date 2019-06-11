Pricey tickets for Packers-Raiders preseason game in Winnipeg

Getty Images

Fans in Canada are having to pay regular-season prices if they want to attend the preseason game between the Packers and Raiders in Winnipeg.

The Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel reports that the cheapest tickets available anywhere are $112. That’s far more than the Packers’ other preseason games (two at Lambeau Field and one in Baltimore), all of which have tickets available on second-hand markets for less than $20.

The NFL will also have a preseason game in Hawaii this year, and fans have complained that tickets for that game, the Cowboys against the Rams, are overpriced as well.

If fans in places like Winnipeg and Hawaii prove willing to pay more for preseason tickets, it wouldn’t be surprising to see the league put more preseason games in other markets, as the league once did routinely with preseason games overseas. Eventually, however, the low quality of preseason games seems destined to make fans everywhere realize that they’re simply not worth the price of admission.