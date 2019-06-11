Raiders sign Montay Crockett, Isaiah Langley

Getty Images

The Raiders brought in a couple of new players for the final days of their offseason program.

The team announced that they have signed wide receiver Montay Crockett and cornerback Isaiah Langley to their 90-man roster. Defensive back Makinton Dorleant and safety Montrel Meander were waived in corresponding moves.

Crockett signed with the Packers after going undrafted in 2017 and moved on to the Jaguars after being cut in September. He was on the active roster at the end of that season, but never saw any game action. He’s also spent time with Houston, Arizona, Washington and the AAF’s Atlanta Legends.

Langley went undrafted in April after spending the last four years at USC. He had 46 tackles and an interception in his final year with the Trojans.