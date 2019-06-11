Raiders trying to sign Rodney Hudson to extension

Getty Images

Rodney Hudson joined the Raiders as a free agent in 2015. He has made two Pro Bowls since.

The Raiders want to make sure Hudson remains with them even longer.

Raiders coach Jon Gruden said the Raiders have opened talks with Hudson’s agent regarding a new deal.

“I know [General Manager Mike Mayock] has talked to his agent,” Gruden said Tuesday during the Raiders minicamp, via Scott Bair of NBCSportsBayArea.com. “I don’t want to get into specifics of those conversations, but we consider him a big piece of this franchise and we’re going to do everything we can to keep him here for a long time.”

Hudson restructured his deal last offseason and is scheduled to make $8.25 million in base salary this season with a $10.017 million cap hit.

Hudson’s $8.9 million annual average ranks 10th among players at his position.

Hudson, 29, has missed only three games in his four seasons in Oakland.

A team captain and respected locker room voice, Hudson recently graduated with an MBA from Nova Southeastern University.

“He has graduated from Pass Protection U and Run Blocking State, and now he has a Master’s degree in business,” Gruden said. “That just certifies what kind of guy you’re dealing with. He’s a great player on the field. He’s one of our captains and team leaders, and is as tough a guy as we have. I’ve seen him play with kidney stones and various ailments. To get a Master’s degree is a huge accomplishment, and I’ll compliment him until the day’s end. He’s special.”