Ravens pull Michael Pierce from practice “for his own health”

Getty Images

Defensive tackle Michael Pierce hit the practice field with the Ravens on Tuesday for the first time this offseason, but it was a short stay.

Jamison Hensley of ESPN reports that Pierce looked “much heavier” than he did last season when he came out for a pre-practice stretching period. Pierce was sent inside a short time later and head coach John Harbaugh said after the session that the team didn’t think it was safe for Pierce to practice.

“He’s not ready to practice from a safety standpoint and for his own health,” Harbaugh said. “We recognize that and pulled him off.”

Pierce had 32 tackles while playing a run-stopping role in 14 games last season. He is set to be an unrestricted free agent after the season, but clearly has some other work to do before he can start thinking about making a bid for a new contract.