Robert Woods has out-produced contract

Robert Woods has long ago proven himself reliable.

Now, he has proven himself to be underpaid.

The Rams wide receiver, who led a Super Bowl team in receptions last year, has become a bargain, but he isn’t focusing on his contract right now.

“I go out and compete every single day, and work to be the best,” Woods said, via Gary Klein of the Los Angeles Times. “And I just think my play will show it all.

“I feel like I will get what I deserve.”

Woods may have to wait, as he has three years left on his contract. The five-year, $34 million deal he signed two years ago was speculative, after a good-not-great run with the Bills. He’s not among the top 30 at his position in terms of annual value, but he has proven his value to the Rams.

After Cooper Kupp was lost to injury, Woods led the Rams with 86 receptions, and topped 1,000 yards for the first-time in his career (1,219).

“Just the start of it,” Woods said. “I feel like last year was a taste of what I knew I had, what other people saw a glimpse of.”

He also did it while so many other wide receivers were cashing in, including teammate Brandin Cooks.

“I said, ‘I’m next,’ ” Woods said. “You’re always happy for your teammates and other receivers making money.”

Of course, the Rams have so many other pressing issues, that an adjustment to his deal seems unlikely. That’s the danger of signing a long-term deal and then outperforming it. They’re already pumping the brakes on talk about a new deal for quarterback Jared Goff, so Woods is probably going to have to wait a year (or two) for his.