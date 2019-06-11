Russell Okung sitting out with undisclosed injury

Getty Images

Chargers left tackle Russell Okung did not practice Tuesday because of an injury, coach Anthony Lynn said.

Lynn would not disclose the injury, but his answer to a question about whether the injury was long term has created some angst in Chargers Nation.

“We don’t know yet,” Lynn said, via Eric Williams of ESPN.

In Okung’s absence, Sam Tevi moved to left tackle and Trent Scott played right tackle. The Chargers also have third-round choice Trey Pipkins, who is slated to spend the season learning behind Okung.

Okung, 31, is entering his third season with the Chargers. He earned his second Pro Bowl appearance in 2017.

Okung missed only one game last season, sitting out the Raiders game on Oct. 7 with a groin injury.