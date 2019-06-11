Saints extend Cameron Jordan’s contract through 2023

Getty Images

Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan has been among the best in the league at his position, even if he wasn’t worried about being paid that way.

The Saints paid him anyway.

According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, the Saints have extended Jordan’s contract through the 2023 season, with a three-year, $52.5 million deal which includes over $42 million in guaranteed money.

Jordan’s turning 30 before training camp, so the Saints wrapped him up for what could be the rest of his career, or at least the prime earning years.

They also kept one of their top players happy, at a time when they know they also have a big deal on the horizon for wide receiver Michael Thomas.