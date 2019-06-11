Saints sign Chad Hansen

Getty Images

The Saints made cornerback Kayvon Webster‘s signing official on Tuesday and the announcement came with word of another addition to the 90-man roster.

Wide receiver Chad Hansen is the other new arrival in New Orleans. The wideout’s arrival assured the team will continue to have one Hansen on the active roster as linebacker Chase Hansen was placed on the non-football injury list in a corresponding move. The Saints also waived cornerback David Simmons Jr.

Hansen was a 2017 fourth-round pick of the Jets and caught nine passes for 94 yards during his rookie season. He landed with the Patriots after being waived in early September, but they dropped him after a week and Hansen went on to spend time with the Titans and Broncos.

Hansen’s addition gives the Saints 13 wide receivers as they near the end of their offseason work.