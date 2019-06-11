Texans’ G.M. will have a decision to make on Jadeveon Clowney

June 11, 2019
Texans pass rusher Jadeveon Clowney is still unsigned and not participating in this week’s minicamp. We still don’t know who will make the decision about whether to give Clowney the contract he wants.

That’s because the Texans fired General Manager Brian Gaine and have not yet hired his replacement. Until a new G.M. is hired, Clowney’s status is on hold.

The new G.M. won’t have a lot of time to negotiate with Clowney’s camp, given that the NFL rule says that if a franchise player doesn’t have a long-term deal by July 15, he can only play the season on a one-year contract.

Clowney could end up signing the one-year, $15.967 million franchise tender, he could get a long-term deal, or he could still get traded. There hasn’t been any trade talk surrounding Clowney this offseason, but until we know who the next G.M. is, it’s impossible to say whether the Texans would initiate such talk.

Texans CEO Cal McNair may get involved in the Clowney situation as well. Owners usually say they leave those decisions to the personnel people, but it’s inevitable that Clowney’s contract would come up during a G.M. interview, and the candidate McNair hires is likely to be a candidate who gives McNair a satisfactory answer to that question.

Getting a long-term deal done with Clowney may not be easy. He’s a good player, but it’s easy to see him thinking he should get something in the same neighborhood as his fellow 2014 draftees Khalil Mack and Aaron Donald — and it’s also easy to see a G.M. thinking Clowney isn’t worth that much. The next G.M. will have until July 15 to decide how much he’d be willing to invest in a long-term deal to keep Clowney in Houston.

  1. No way Clowney has earned Mack or Donald money, not even close to it! If his agent is holding out for that, don’t see him being a Texan for long. Will some team give him crazy money, probably, but will be way over paying. Clowney is a good baller,but, he is not elite!

  2. it’s easy to see him thinking he should get something in the same neighborhood as his fellow 2014 draftees Khalil Mack and Aaron Donald

    I’m sure that’s what he’s thinking but nobody in their right mind would give him that kind of money. He’s nowhere near their level. You don’t get paid on potential, you get paid on production. He did put up some decent sack numbers these last two years (he was playing for a contract) but how many of those numbers does he get because Watt is on the field. If he didn’t have Watt would he get double-teamed? Does a team even need to double-team him. Guys like Mack and Donald you have to gameplan around them and make sure you know where they are all the time. For the Texans, teams have to do that for Watt, not Clowney.

    I’ve never been a big believer in giving a guy a truckload of money. Clowney is someone I definitely wouldn’t give a bunch of money too. Someone will no doubt. They will also likely regret it (ask Miami about Suh–and Clowney isn’t half the player Suh was).

  3. Mack is a true game changer with double digit sacks each of the last 4 years and a real game changer. Clowney has never reached double digits and misses too many games.

