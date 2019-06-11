Texans have requested permission for Caserio, not Ossenfort (yet)

Getty Images

A pair of Patriots executives emerged as potential candidates foe the sudden G.M. job in Houston. For now, the Patriots have requested permission to speak to only one of them.

Per a source with knowledge of the situation, the Texans have asked permission to interview New England director of player personnel Nick Caserio, but not director of college scouting Monte Ossenfort.

The Texans may still pursue Ossenfort, but for now the focus seems to be on Caserio. And the question hovering over the entire pursuit continues to be whether the G.M. job in Houston provides enough authority to allow the Texans to hire Caserio without the consent of the Patriots.

As mentioned earlier today on PFT Live, it’s possible that the Texans and Patriots will disagree on whether the circumstances, the policies, and any relevant contracts permit the Texans to hire Caserio over New England’s objection, if there is an objection. And if there’s an impasse, the Commissioner (or his designee) would have to resolve it.

The end result could be that Caserio would be permitted to leave, that Caserio would be required to stay, or that the Texans would have to compensate the Patriots for Caserio. For now, it’s too early to know which way this one will unfold, but there are enough questions to at least justify keeping an eye on whether the Patriots take the position that Caserio should be regarded as off-limits by the Texans.