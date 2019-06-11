Todd Gurley on knee: It’s a small problem

Getty Images

Rams running back Todd Gurley‘s knee injury has been a major topic of conversation since he missed time because of it late in the 2018 season and he’s remained off the field during the team’s offseason program.

The condition of Gurley’s knee has been labeled a concern, but the running back didn’t sound overly worried about it when he spoke to reporters on Tuesday. Gurley said he’s fine and doing the same kinds of things he’s always done in the offseason while making a comparison to how he felt after tearing his ACL in his final year at the University of Georgia.

“I had bigger problems to worry about coming out of college. This is small,” Gurley said.

Head coach Sean McVay said at his own press conference that the team plans to have Gurley back on the field for drills at training camp. Any alteration to that plan will likely lead to greater concern about what he’ll be able to do in 2019.